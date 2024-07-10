Bello (9-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 12-9 victory over the A's, giving up five runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out a career-high 11.

The right-hander's line was looking much better through five innings, but Lawrence Butler helped chase Bello from the game in the sixth with a three-run homer. The 11 strikeouts topped his previous career high of 10, set Sept. 15 of last season against the Blue Jays. Despite the surge in Ks, Bello has been tagged for four or more runs in five of seven trips to the mound since the beginning of June, stumbling to a 7.00 ERA. 1.89 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB in 36 innings over that stretch. He lines up for one more outing before the All-Star break in a home series against the Royals this weekend.