Bello (7-5) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up seven runs on five hits and three walks over 2.1 innings as the Red Sox were downed 9-4 by the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

All seven runs crossed the plate in a disastrous third inning that saw Bello put the first six batters on base before ceding an RBI groundout to former teammate Justin Turner. The right-hander has been tagged for four runs or more in five of his last eight starts, and he carries a bloated 7.49 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 37:20 K:BB through 39.2 innings over that stretch. Bello will try to get back on track in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Padres.