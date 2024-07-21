Bello did not factor into the decision in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over six innings while striking out seven.

Bello struck out four of the first six batters he faced in the contest prior to surrendering a solo homer to Gavin Lux in the bottom of the second. The right-hander was then able to hold the Dodgers scoreless over the next three frames before allowing three of the first four batters to reach in the sixth, leading to two more runs coming across for Los Angeles. Bello had won each of his previous three starts coming in and now holds a 28:5 K:BB in July. He's also logged quality starts in back-to-back outings and in four of his last six overall.