Bello did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Rangers, allowing four hits and five walks across 4.2 scoreless innings. He struck out one.

Bello managed to hold the Rangers scoreless despite issuing a season-high five walks. However, he would leave the game in the fifth inning, one out shy of qualifying for the win, after throwing 83 pitches. Overall, Bello is 2-0 with an impressive 2.01 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 13:12 K:BB through his first four starts (22.1 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Tigers on the road in his next outing.