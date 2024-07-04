Bello (8-5) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk over 6.2 innings in a 7-2 victory over the Marlins. He struck out seven.

The 25-year-old right-hander was given a breather by the Red Sox -- his last start came back on June 25, when he lasted only 2.1 innings and surrendered seven runs to the Blue Jays -- and it paid off, as Bello produced his fourth quality start of the season on 91 pitches (61 strikes). The seven Ks were his highest total since May 28, while Wednesday's outing was the first time he hadn't issues multiple free passes since May 17. Bello should resume his regular turn in the rotation after this performance, which lines him up to take the mound at home early next week against the A's.