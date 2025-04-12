Bello (shoulder) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out five for Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

There were several positives to Bello's third rehab start, including 45 strikes among his 64 pitches. The right-hander reached 97.8 mph on his sinker (95.8 mph average), induced 12 swings-and-misses, and retired the final eight batters faced. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said prior to the outing that he'd like to see Bello get up to five innings before he's activated, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. Friday's results along with the manager's comments suggest at least one more rehab start for Bello.