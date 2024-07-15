Bello (10-5) picked up the win Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over 6.1 innings against the Royals. He struck out three.

Bello's day started by allowing a leadoff homer by Adam Frazier, but he was quickly staked to a 4-1 lead and only scattered two additional runs the rest of the way while working into the seventh inning for the second time in three starts and just the third time this season. Bello has alternated good and bad outings recently with Sunday representing his third quality start in his last six, then alternately allowing 16 earned runs in the other three while failing to complete five innings twice. Bello places 10th in the majors with 10 wins, however an ERA of 5.32 with a 1.47 WHIP and 85 strikeouts over 89.2 innings represent disappointing figures for the talented 25-year-old righty.