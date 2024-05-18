Bello (4-2) allowed five runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Cardinals.

Bello struggled with the long ball Friday; he coughed up three home runs, including Lars Nootbaar's two-run shot in the first inning. The five runs allowed were a season high for Bello and it was also his shortest outing of the year. Entering Friday's start, he'd allowed just five earned runs over his previous 21.2 frames (2.08 ERA). Bello will carry a 3.96 ERA into his next matchup, which is lined up to be in Tampa Bay next week.