Bello (4-1) picked up the win Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings against the Nationals. He struck out one.

Bello picked up right where he left off before going on the IL with a lat injury, tallying a third straight win and yielding fewer than three earned runs for a fourth consecutive outing. The two runs charged against Bello came in the fourth when Eddie Rosario swatted a two-run home run. Despite the long ball, Bello was extremely efficient, getting through five innings on 68 pitches. Bello's restrictions should lighten throughout his next few starts, beginning with a road bout with the Cardinals in St. Louis.