Bello (5-2) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win over the Rays on Wednesday.

Bello completed six innings for the second time in eight outings this season, and he earned his second quality start in the process. The Rays scored three times in the second inning, but the Red Sox offense rallied for eight runs over the fifth and sixth frames to give Bello plenty of support. The right-hander is now at a 4.04 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB through 42.1 innings. Walks typically haven't been an outsized issue for Bello, so there's not much reason for concern that he was a little wild Wednesday. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Orioles.