Bello (6-4) took the loss Friday against the Yankees, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Bello surrendered a two-run homer to Alex Verdugo in the first inning before the Yankees tacked on two more earned runs in the fifth. It's been a tough stretch for the 25-year-old Bello, who's struggled to a 7.04 ERA over his last six starts. Overall, his ERA sits at 5.00 on the season with a 1.40 WHIP and 56:24 K:BB across 63 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Toronto.