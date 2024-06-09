Bello (6-3) took the loss Saturday as the Red Sox fell 6-1 to the White Sox, giving up five runs on nine hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Only two of the hits off the right-hander went for extra bases, but one of those was a grand slam by Gavin Sheets in the fifth inning. Bello has been tagged for at least three runs in five straight starts, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 6.75 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB over 26.2 innings. He'll look to turn things around in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Yankees.