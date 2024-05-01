Bello (lat) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
It's his first time throwing off a mound since he came down with right lat tightness last week. Bello could throw a two-inning simulated game next, with a rehab outing potentially on the docket for Tuesday. That could possibly put Bello in line to return as soon as May 12, if he needs just the one rehab start. He still has multiple boxes to check off before making that a reality, however.
