Bello (3-1) picked up the win Friday, scattering one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings in an 8-1 rout of the Pirates. He struck out seven.

Bryan Reynolds made it to third base in the first inning after a walk and an error by Ceddanne Rafaela, but he was the only Pittsburgh runner to get past second against Bello. The right-hander retired the final 11 batters he faced in a dominant outing as he recorded his first quality start of 2024. He'll take a 3.04 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB through 26.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come in Cleveland next week.