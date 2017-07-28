Johnson is a likely candidate to start for Boston on Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

David Price hit the disabled list with elbow inflammation Friday, but the Red Sox were able to bump up the rest of the rotation with the off day Thursday. Boston recalled reliever Robby Scott and can get through the weekend without making another move, but will need a fifth starter (likely Johnson) by Tuesday.

