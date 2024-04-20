Rafaela went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-1 win over the Pirates.

The 23-year-old got the start at shortstop and committed an error in the opening frame that nearly led to a Pittsburgh run, but Rafaela quickly atoned with an RBI fielder's choice in the second inning and a solo shot off Roansy Contreras in the sixth. The long ball was his first of the season while the steal was his second, but his .167/.208/.303 slash line and 3:19 K:BB through 21 games remain disappointing. Rafaela remains a near-everyday player for the Red Sox, but he could get squeezed for playing time on the infield when Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) comes off the IL.