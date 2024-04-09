Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Rafaela will see some playing time at second base and shortstop going forward, Jen McCaffrey of The Athleticreports.

Cora recently downplayed the possibility of the 23-year-old playing shortstop in the immediate aftermath of Trevor Story's shoulder injury, but the skipper has apparently changed his mind. Rafaela should still see most of his playing time in center field, but it's possible he gains eligibility at shortstop or second base if Boston's middle infield continues to have issues with injuries and ineffectiveness.