Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Rafaela is the team's everyday shortstop at this point, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Cora has said as much through his actions -- giving Rafaela a sixth straight start at shortstop Thursday -- and now he has confirmed it with his words. Rafaela's defense both at shortstop and in center field is considered plus, and using him at shortstop with Trevor Story (shoulder) out for the season frees up the team's outfield log jam. With Rafaela settling in at shortstop, Wilyer Abreu has become an everyday player in the outfield, making 10 straight starts.