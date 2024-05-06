Rafaela went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Twins.

Rafaela's fifth-inning, two-run shot gave Boston a lead it never relinquished. It was the Red Sox's first home run in a span of 220 at-bats dating back to April 27 when Rafaela connected as part of a four-hit game against the Cubs. He was hitting just .156 leading up to that four-hit game, which appears to have triggered his bat. Rafaela has hit safely in seven of the last eight contests, going 10-for-29 (.345) with six extra-base hits, seven RBI and six runs scored.