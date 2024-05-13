Rafaela went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double during Sunday's 3-2 win over Washington.

Rafaela scored Garrett Cooper and Vaughn Grissom in the second inning, notching a double off MacKenzie Gore. Rafaela has generated a hit in 11 of his last 13 games, batting .326 with 12 RBI and six runs scored during that stretch.