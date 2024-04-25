Rafaela started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Guardians.
Rafaela made a fifth consecutive start at shortstop, which could be his primary home for the rest of the season. While his defense in center field will be missed, moving him to the infield allows the Red Sox to get better bats into the lineup. That's is important for a team missing Trevor Story (shoulder) and Triston Casas (rib).
More News
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Productive in Friday's win•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Getting start at shortstop•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Set for middle infield reps•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Agrees to contract extension•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Two hits off bench•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Out of Sunday's lineup•