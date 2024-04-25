Rafaela started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Guardians.

Rafaela made a fifth consecutive start at shortstop, which could be his primary home for the rest of the season. While his defense in center field will be missed, moving him to the infield allows the Red Sox to get better bats into the lineup. That's is important for a team missing Trevor Story (shoulder) and Triston Casas (rib).