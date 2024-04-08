Rafaela has agreed to terms on a contract extension with the Red Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Terms of the deal are not yet known, but it's the second young player the Red Sox have locked up on a long-term contract after they inked Brayan Bello during spring training. Rafaela has hit only .239/.282/.389 over his first 38 major-league games, but he has displayed elite defense in center field and Boston is optimistic his bat will eventually come around. The 23-year-old currently isn't due to reach free agency until after the 2029 season.