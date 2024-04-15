Rafaela will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Guardians.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been adamant that the plan is to keep Rafaela in center field even after Trevor Story's season-ending shoulder injury. However, the skipper said Monday that Wilyer Abreu will become an everyday player versus righties moving forward, per Rob Bradford of WEEI.com, which would seem to point to more regular action for Rafaela at shortstop. Monday's start at shortstop is the 23-year-old's first at the position this season.