Brewer (finger) was removed from Boston's 60-player pool Thursday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
The 27-year-old was already ruled out for the season after being moved to the 45-day injured list, and his removal from the pool allows the team to add another player. Brewer had a 5.61 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 25:14 K:BB over 25.2 innings before going down with the injury.
