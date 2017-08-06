Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Collects 26th save Saturday

Kimbrel pitched a perfect inning while striking out two to record his 26th save Saturday against the White Sox.

Kimbrel was protecting a three-run the lead and quickly shut down the White Sox on just 12 pitches. Despite four blown saves, he continues to be a strong fantasy option, as evidenced by his 1.54 ERA.

