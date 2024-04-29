Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Kimbrel (back) is considered day-to-day, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Kimbrel failed to record an out and was charged with two earned runs and his second consecutive blown save in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics before being lifted from the contest due to upper-back tightness. The team is hopeful that Kimbrel can avoid a stint on the 15-day injured list, but he presumably won't be available Monday against the Yankees, and potentially a few more days beyond that. Yennier Cano is the favorite to close for the Orioles while Kimbrel recovers.