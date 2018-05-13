Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Collects another save Saturday

Kimbrel picked up his 11th save of the season Saturday against the Blue Jays, striking out two in a scoreless inning.

Kimbrel needed just 10 pitches -- nine of which went for strikes -- to close the door on the Blue Jays, and he's now 11-for-13 on save chances this season. The flamethrower has bounced back and kept the bases clean in two straight appearances after blowing a save against the Yankees. He now owns an elite 2.08 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB through 17.1 innings.