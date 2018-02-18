Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Will be used in non-save situations
Kimbrel will be deployed in non-save situations this season, per manager Alex Cora, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.
Cora explained his philosophy is to use his best reliever in the most important part of the game, whether that be the seventh, eighth or ninth inning. What constitutes as the 'most important' part of the game will change from game to game, but the manager doesn't feel it will cost Kimbrel too many saves. "People think it's a big adjustment. If you start looking at the numbers you don't lose too many saves if it's the way you want to use him," Cora said. "We're not talking about the lower third of the lineup. We're talking the middle of the lineup, eighth inning, certain situations. What I feel is game-on-the-line." Kimbrel had been off-the-charts bad in non-save situations in 2016 (5.12 ERA 14 BB, 19.1 IP), but improved dramatically last season when he posted a 0.64 ERA over 28 innings when a game was not on the line.
More News
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Boston exercises 2018 option•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Tosses scoreless frame in non-save situation•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Earns 35th save with spotless inning•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Notches 34th save of 2017 on Friday•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Makes second straight non-save appearance•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Collects 33rd save Saturday•
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...