Hamilton started at shortstop and went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Brewers.

Hamilton started for the seventh time in the last eight games and is batting .375 with a 1.108 OPS during that stretch, which includes five extra-base hits, four RBI, four runs and a stolen base. With Hamilton producing at the plate and improving defensively, manager Alex Cora can deploy him at shortstop while moving Ceddanne Rafaela back to center field. Add in Jarren Duran and the Red Sox have some speedsters that can put pressure on the opposition. After a shaky start, Hamilton is up to .261/.320/.435 with five steals.