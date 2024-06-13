Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Phillies.

Hamilton singled and came around to score in the fifth inning then hit a two-run homer off Spencer Turnbull in the sixth. Hamilton has been on fire in June, notching his fourth straight multi-hit effort and hitting .333 with two home runs and four stolen bases in 10 games. Injuries have paved the way for Hamilton to receive regular playing time, but he has earned it by hitting .296 with four homers, 10 RBI and 13 steals over 135 plate appearances.