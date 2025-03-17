Hamilton has made the strongest case this spring to earn the starting job at second base, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is expected to make a decision on a primary starter at second base in a few days, but all signs point to Hamilton. Not only his spring numbers, which dwarf his competitors, Kristian Campbell and Vaughn Grissom, but also in how the manager speaks about Hamilton. "The experience matters, but at the same time we know the athlete," Cora said of Hamilton. "I don't want to get ahead of myself, all of them, they can play the position. It's just a matter of, how are we going to do it, what we're looking for." If Hamilton becomes the primary second baseman, he will be a hot fantasy draft commodity for those looking for steals. He stole 33 bags in 2024 for Boston and 50 or greater in three minor league seasons from 2021 to 2023.