Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a stolen base, two total RBI and two total runs in Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Thursday.

The speedy infielder contributed in his typical fashion during the fifth inning with an RBI single, a steal and a run scored, and he followed up by doubling the Brewers' lead with a ninth-inning solo shot off Edwin Diaz to help Milwaukee complete the series sweep. Hamilton clubbed only four homers in 121 regular-season games, the last of which he hit Aug. 18 versus the Mariners. The 29-year-old appeared in two games apiece in both the division and championship series, going 5-for-11 with three stolen bases and five runs, in addition to the long ball.