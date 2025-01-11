Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Hamilton may occasionally play in the outfield this season, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Cora added that the Red Sox would like Hamilton to be as versatile as possible for the sake of roster flexibility. The 27-year-old has been used exclusively at second base and shortstop throughout his MLB career, though he has started eight games in center field in the minors.
