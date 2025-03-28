Hamilton entered Thursday's game as a pinch runner and scored a run in a 5-2 win over the Rangers. He finished the game at second base.
Hamilton lost out on the starting second base job to prospect Kristian Campbell, but it appears manager Alex Cora sees Hamilton's skills as an asset. He pinch ran for Campbell, who notched his first hit as a major leaguer in the top of the ninth inning. Hamilton could be of value as a pinch runner, a role that could easily lead to double-digit stolen bases.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: May lose out on starting job•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Steals three bases Thursday•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Inside track for 2B?•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Starts at short in spring opener•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Could be used in outfield•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Goes on IL with fractured finger•