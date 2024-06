Hamilton started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the White Sox.

Hamilton got the start at shortstop, as Ceddanne Rafaela was needed in Boston's short-staffed outfield. Tyler O'Neill's balky knee will keep him out of Sunday's series finale, which likely means another start for Hamilton. He's stolen three bases over the last two games and has 12 over 40 games.