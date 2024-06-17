Hamilton went 2-for-4 with one walk, one RBI, four stolen bases and three runs scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.
Hamilton led the charge as the Red Sox set a franchise record with nine steals in the contest. The speedy infielder has had great success on the basepaths lately, picking up nine steals over his last nine games. He's up to a .288/.340/.446 slash line with 18 thefts, four home runs, 12 RBI, 25 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple over 150 plate appearances this season.
