Perez (2-1) earned the win Sunday against the Brewers, allowing one unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings.

Perez turned in a strong performance, cruising through five scoreless innings, including striking out the side in the second, before running into minor trouble in the sixth. After issuing a leadoff walk to David Hamilton, a throwing error by catcher Liam Hicks allowed him to reach third, and he later scored on a groundout. The outing was a much-needed correction after Perez allowed 15 runs over his first 20 innings of the season. The right-hander now owns a 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and a 27:12 K:BB across 26 innings, and will look to build on this performance in his next scheduled start against a Giants lineup that has struggled offensively this year.