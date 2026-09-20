Perez allowed five runs on eight hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Saturday.

Perez has given up 26 runs (24 earned) over his last 21.1 innings across five starts. He's also surrendered seven home runs in that span after giving up solo shots to Samad Taylor and Fernando Tatis in this contest. The late fade has put Perez at a 4.17 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 159:67 K:BB through 149 innings over 28 starts -- he had carried a 3.17 ERA prior to his recent poor stretch of pitching. He's well over his previous high mark for innings, which was 128 in 2023 before Tommy John surgery wiped out his 2024 campaign. Perez is projected for one more start this season, which is lined up to be at home versus Atlanta.