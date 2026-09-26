Perez (8-11) earned the win against Atlanta on Friday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight over nine scoreless innings.

Perez was spectacular, allowing just a single in the sixth inning while racking up 17 swinging strikes on 105 pitches en route to his first career complete-game shutout. It marked a strong finish to a tumultuous second half in which the 23-year-old had yielded five earned runs or more in four of his previous five starts. He'll conclude the season with a 3.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 170:68 K:BB across a career-high 159 innings.