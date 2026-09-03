Perez took a no-decision against the Royals on Wednesday, allowing six runs on nine hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

It was tough sledding from the get-go for Perez, who let in a pair of runs in the opening frame and served up a season-high three home runs after conceding just one in his previous 10 appearances. The hard-throwing right-hander is beginning to struggle on the mound -- he's given up 11 runs in his past two starts after yielding 11 earned runs in his prior nine outings to that stretch. He'll look to bounce back his next time out versus the Mets, still holding a strong 3.72 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 145:59 K:BB over a career-high 135.1 innings.