Perez (7-10) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on two hits and four walks over three innings as the Marlins fell 9-2 to the Nationals. He struck out five.

After two scoreless frames to begin the night, the wheels came off for Perez in the third after he walked the bases loaded, uncorked a wild pitch that brought home the first two Washington runs, then served up a three-run blast to Brady House after another free pass. The 23-year-old right-hander has thrown a career-high 130.2 innings this season, and fatigue could be setting in -- he's issued multiple walks in six straight outings, managing to put together a 3.09 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over that stretch despite a 36:18 K:BB in 32 innings. Perez will try to turn things around in his next start, which is set to come on the road next week in Kansas City.