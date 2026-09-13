Perez did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Perez surrendered a three-run homer in the fourth inning but otherwise kept the Dodgers in check, throwing 59 of 96 pitches for strikes with 13 whiffs. While it was an encouraging effort considering he yielded 16 runs over his previous three starts, the 23-year-old has not exceeded five strikeouts in six straight outings. He'll carry a 3.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 155:64 K:BB across 144.1 innings into a road matchup with the Padres next weekend.