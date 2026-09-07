Perez (7-11) took the loss against the Mets on Monday, allowing seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out five.

Perez wasn't sharp during a rare Monday afternoon first-pitch time, surrendering a season-high 10 knocks in another short start. The right-hander is showing real signs of fatigue amid the campaign's final stages, working fewer than five innings while yielding at least five runs in three straight outings. Things won't get any easier with the Dodgers looming for his next scheduled appearance, with Perez now carrying a 3.94 ERA, 1.24 WHIP 150:62 K:BB over a career-high 139.1 innings.