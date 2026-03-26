Brewers' David Hamilton: Nabs start Opening Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton is starting at third base and batting seventh Opening Day against the White Sos on Thursday.
The lefty-hitting Hamilton will end up getting the Opening Day nod at the hot corner over switch-hitting veteran Luis Rengifo, who inked a one-year $3.5 million deal with Milwaukee in February. Hamilton played in 91 regular-season games with Boston last year and finished the campaign with six homers, 22 steals and a .198/.257/.333 slash line in 177 plate appearances.
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