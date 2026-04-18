Brewers' David Hamilton: Getting rest Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Hamilton will retreat to the bench Saturday after going just 2-for-16 with six strikeouts over his last five games. Luis Rengifo will cover third base and bat sixth while Hamilton sits.
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