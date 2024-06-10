Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and additional run during Sunday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Hamilton clubbed his third home run of the season Sunday, taking Chris Flexen yard in the fifth inning. He also scored the game-tying run in the ninth, reaching on a double off Tanner Banks and stealing third base before scoring on a sac fly by Reese McGuire. Hamilton exits the four-game series against the White Sox 6-for-17 (.353) with four stolen bases, two doubles, a homer and three runs scored.