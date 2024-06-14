Hamilton batted second and went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 9-3 win over Philadelphia.

Hamilton's good stretch of hitting led to him batting second for the second consecutive game against a right-hander, and the shortstop extended his hit streak to five games. Since mid-May, when manager Alex Cora started giving him regular run in the starting lineup, Hamilton has slashed .341/.378/.553 with 11 extra-base hits, nine RBI, 14 runs and 10 steals over 26 contests.