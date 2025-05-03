Hamilton started at second base and went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two steals and two runs scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Twins.

Hamilton filled in at second base for Kristian Campbell (ribs) for a second straight day and was productive again. He's gone 4-for-7 with three stolen bases in the two games, but that's where his opportunity may end. Boston manager Alex Cora believes Campbell will be ready to play Saturday, per MLB.com. Hamilton has five steals over 39 plate appearances.