Hamilton is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hamilton will get a breather as Boston squares off with southpaw Carlos Rodon on the mound. The 26-year-old saw his five-game hit streak come to an end Friday, but he's still batting .308 with two home runs, five RBI, six runs scored and five stolen bases over his last nine games. Ceddanne Rafaela will draw the start at shortstop and bat ninth against New York.