Red Sox's David Price: Serves up three homers in loss to Yankees
Price (15-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks across 5.1 innings. He stuck out two.
Price just didn't have it in this one, tying a season-high in walks (four) while serving up a trio of homers en route to his first loss since July 1. The southpaw had allowed just two runs through two starts in September prior to Wednesday's outing -- striking out 17 across 13.1 innings over that stretch -- so he'll look to get back on track in his next start, which will come at home against a lowly Orioles team.
